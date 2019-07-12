Remote Area Medical to help those affected by Memorial Day tornadoes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A medical clinic is coming to Dayton to assist with minor medical needs following the recent tornado activity.

Remote Area Medical (RAM), a non-profit provider of medical clinics delivering free, high quality dental, vision, and medical care to underserved and uninsured individuals, will be coming to Dayton from July 13-14.

The RAM clinic will be at the Calumet Center in Dayton, located at 580 Calumet Lane. They will be offering eye exams, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, limited general medical consultations, and will replace lost prescriptions. No detailed examinations or women’s health exams will be available.

The clinic will be open at 7 am each day and will help patients on a first-come, first-served basis.

The parking area will be open at 12 am (midnight) each morning. RAM encourages everyone to get there as early as they can.

Individuals who need help with transportation can get a ride from the Dayton RTA from the Westown hub at 3rd and Elmhurst. Call RTA or use the Lyft app and put in Zone 3 for a free ride to the Calumet Center and back.

When calling RTA from the Westown hub, tell them you need a “Connect on Demand to 580 Calumet Lane.” If you are using the Lyft app, put “Connect on Demand” in the promo code to get a free ride. RTA buses run at all hours.

Anton’s taxi will also be available for free from 3rd and Elmhurst to 580 Calumet Lane.

For those wishing to volunteer with RAM: visit their website or call 865-579-1530.

