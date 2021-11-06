DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The American Red Cross is reminding people to check their smoke alarms when they turn back the clocks this weekend.

According to a release by the American Red Cross, home fires are the nation’s most frequent disaster, but working smoke alarms cut your risk of dying in half.

The American Red Cross recommends several steps to keep you and your family safe this winter.

Ensure there is a working smoke alarm on every level of your home

Replace smoke alarms 10 years old or older

Practice your home fire escape plan with everyone in your household until everyone can get out in under two minutes

The American Red Cross will install free smoke alarms in your home upon request. To set up your appointment, call 844-207-4509.