RICHMOND, Ind. (WDTN) — Thursday, Aug. 10 marks the 1 year anniversary of when Richmond K-9 Officer Seara Burton was shot in the line of duty.

During the evening of Aug. 10, 2022, Burton was assisting with a traffic stop in Richmond, Indiana. While assisting, she was shot in the head.

Paramedics rushed Burton to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, where she remained in critical condition for many weeks.

On Sept. 18, 2022, Burton died from her injuries.

Phillip Lee is the accused suspect in Officer Burton’s shooting. Lee remains in custody in Indiana.

The suspect’s jury trial has been delayed numerous times. It is currently set for Feb. 10, 2025.