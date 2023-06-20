DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Clark State College is dedicating a room in honor of former student and Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Yates.

Deputy Yates was killed in the line of duty on Sunday, July 24, 2022. In the year since, many community events, fundraisers, and memorials have been held to remember his life and service.

Deputy Yates was a graduate of the Clark State Peace Officers Academy. To honor his legacy, the Clark State College Foundation has also established a scholarship to support cadets looking to enter a career in law enforcement.

“The college community stands with the Yates family and recognizes that Matt was a proud Clark State graduate,” said Dr. Jo Alice Blondin, president of Clark State. “We were unbelievably proud of him, as well. By naming a room in his memory and establishing a scholarship, we honor his legacy as an outstanding officer of the law.”

The Yates room will be dedicated on Tuesday, June 20 at 4 p.m., a release states. The dedication will be held in the conference room on the fourth floor of the Brinkman Educational Center.