GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Saturday marks the nine-year anniversary of the death of John Crawford III.

On Aug. 5, 2014, Crawford was shot and killed in the Beavercreek Walmart location by a Beavercreek police officer. Someone had called 9-1-1 claiming an individual inside of the store had a rifle. At the time officers arrived at the scene, they shot and killed Crawford. Crawford was carrying a pellet gun that he found at the store.

2 NEWS previously reported in April that Crawford’s family was headed back to court. Michael Wright, the family’s attorney previously said the family is looking to restart the appeal process of the lawsuit against Walmart.

This article will be updated throughout Saturday with additional information on the remembrance of Crawford.