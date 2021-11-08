DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Family members of a 21-year-old University of Dayton student who died at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas on Friday, are mourning his young life.

Franco Patino was a 21-year-old mechanical engineering technology student from Naperville, Illinois. He was a member of Alpha Psi Lambda, a Hispanic-interest fraternity, and a member of the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers at UD.

“The last thing I said to him was ‘you know, take care. If you need anything call me back. You know where I am.’ He said ‘yeah no problem dad, I love you too,'” said Julio Patino, Franco Patino’s father.

Julio Patino said that the conversation on Friday was the last time he would hear from his son. He said he was on a business trip in London when his wife called the next morning at about 3 a.m. to tell him someone called from a hospital about Franco.

“The doctor said ‘we treated your son. We found him without being able to breathe, and he was laying down on the floor.’ They said they deployed the ambulance, and they tried to resuscitate him. They then rolled him away to the hospital. The doctor told me ‘we were in the ER trying to resuscitate him and there’s nothing we can do,'” Julio said.

Franco Patino was working toward a mechanical engineering technology degree at UD. His father said he wanted to find a way to help his mother after she was seriously injured in a car accident a few years ago. His family said he was loved by so many because of the loving, selfless and caring person he was.

“A very noble and friendly guy. Everybody who knows him was his best friend,” Julio said.

Franco Patino went to the concert with a friend and former high school football teammate, Jacob Jurinek. Jurinek also died. He was just two weeks shy of his 21st birthday.

“They became such great friends. They both played football, rugby, and after that, they were traveling back and forth to universities,” Julio said. “They always helped each other and were always helping others too, and helped anybody who got into trouble. There was such a camaraderie, I mean they were brothers,” he added.