Remembering Det. Del Rio: Part of Monument Ave. dedicated to Dayton police detective

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- Detective Del Rio’s family says they deeply wanted a street sign dedicated to his memory. They worked with the city of Dayton and the police department to find the perfect spot. A segment of Monument Avenue, between Patterson Boulevard and Main Street, is known as Detective Jorge Del Rio Way.

“It will serve as a reminder to the community that we cannot tolerate drugs and violence in our neighborhoods,” said Keith Martin with the DEA who attended Thursday’s ceremony.

Detective Del Rio was killed while serving a drug warrant in Dayton back in November of 2019. Dayton police officers, including chief Richard Biehl, and Dayton city commissioners attended Thursday’s ceremony along with Del Rio’s family and other supporters.

“I think of how proud my dad would be to see his name up on a street sign because he dedicated most of his life to Dayton,” said Naya Del Rio, his youngest daughter. “I think he’d be very honored to see how appreciated he is by the community and his fellow officers and agents.”

DEA officer Martin said at the dedication ceremony that Del Rio’s mission of saving lives from drugs and drug trafficking lives on.

“Arrests stretching from California to North Carolina followed [his death]. Working with our law enforcement partners we were able to seize more than 21 million potentially lethal doses of fentanyl,” he said.