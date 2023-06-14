MONROE, Ohio (WDTN) — Thirteen years ago, lightning struck a local landmark causing it to go up in flames, ultimately destroying it.

The King of Kings statue, more commonly known to the community as “Big Butter Jesus” and “Touchdown Jesus,” our partners at WLWT say sat 62 feet tall and 40 feet wide at Solid Rock Church. Drivers traveling on the northbound and southbound lanes of I-75 in Monroe could visibly see the Jesus statue from the torso and above each time while driving past.

On the evening of Monday, June 10, 2010, lightning struck the statue, catching it on fire.

The initial 911 calls to law enforcement 2 NEWS obtained when the fire broke out show people driving by the statue calling authorities to report the statue on fire. Passerby’s on I-75 told dispatchers that lightning had struck the statue.

About a year after the fire, Solid Rock Church built a brand new, 51-feet tall statue showcasing Jesus standing and showing his whole body.