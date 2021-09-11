Remembering 9/11: Beavercreek holds memorial ceremony

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Beavercreek is holding a ceremony to remember the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

The commemoration will be held September 11, 2021, at the city’s 9/11 Memorial, located at Beavercreek Station, 1153 North Fairfield Road, a release said.

Ten years ago, a committee of police officers, firefighters and community members dedicated a memorial to the city of Beavercreek. The release said this committee selected a twisted piece of steel, standing nearly 25 feet tall, that once stood between the 101st and 105th floors of the North Tower. This piece now forms the center of Beavercreek’s 9/11 memorial.

The ceremony will begin at 8:00 a.m. and include performances by the Beavercreek High school’s choir as well as several guest speakers, the release said. The event was organized by members of the Beavercreek Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 160 and the Beavercreek Professional Firefighters Local 2857.

