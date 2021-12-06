SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Remains found in a duffel bag in Springfield have been identified as a missing man.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office said the remains were confirmed to be David Sisler, a man reported missing in 2020. The bag was found near I-70 and State Route 72 in Springfield on October 8, 2021.

Springfield Police asked for the public’s help looking for the 60-year-old man who had been missing since early February 2020. When Sisler was initially reported missing, police said he hadn’t been seen in weeks, but all of his belongings, including a bicycle he was known to ride, were left at his home.

The cause or manner of Sisler’s death has not been determined at this time. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is still investigating Sisler’s death.