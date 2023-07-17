DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The remains of a local Airman who was killed in action during World War II have been identified after almost 80 years.

U.S. Army Air Forces First Lieutenant Howard Dickson, 30, was killed Aug. 1, 1943, while aboard a B-24 Liberator airplane. He was a gunner and instructor on the Operation Tidal Wave mission to bomb oil fields in Romania, according to a release from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA).

Dickson and most of his crewmen died after their plane took two enemy hits. One blew open both extra gasoline tanks in the bomb bay and the other hit the plane’s nose, causing a fiery explosion, according to the American Air Museum in Britain.

(Photos courtesy of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency)

















The injured pilots tried to raise the nose and climb up so the crewmen would have a slim chance to parachute out. Several managed to escape successfully, but Dixon was unable to get out of the burning plane and was killed when it crashed, records show.

Dickson’s daughter, then 4-year-old Geraldine “Gerry” Dickson, received her father’s military medals, including a Purple Heart, on his behalf shortly after his death in 1943.

His remains were buried as unknowns in the Hero Section of the Civilian and Military Cemetery in Romania and were later moved to a cemetery in Belgium, the DPAA release states.

In 2017, the remains were exhumed and sent to Nebraska for identification. The laboratory analysis and evidence available connected the remains to Dickson in August 2022.

Dickson will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery on a date yet to be announced.