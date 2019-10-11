Remains found in burned garage in Dayton identified

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The remains that were found in a burned down garage in Dayton in September have been identified, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

The remains have been identified as 40-year-old Kwasi Casey. A contracted cleaning crew found the remains on Sept. 27 in a garage on Fountain Ave.

The Coroner has not yet determined an exact cause and manner of death.

