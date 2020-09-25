Remaining Dave Chappelle shows canceled

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) – The remainder of Dave Chappelle’s shows at Wirrig Pavilion have been canceled.

There were six more shows scheduled including one Friday night. There is no word why the shows have been canceled.

The Miami Township (Greene County) Zoning Board in August approved Chappelle’s use of the pavilion for a series of comedy shows. Crowd sizes were limited and social distancing guidelines were followed.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about these cancellations and we will keep you updated when more information is available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS