Remaining Dave Chappelle shows canceled

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) – The remainder of Dave Chappelle’s shows at Wirrig Pavilion have been canceled.

There were six more shows scheduled including one Friday night. There is no word why the shows have been canceled.

The Miami Township (Greene County) Zoning Board in August approved Chappelle’s use of the pavilion for a series of comedy shows. Crowd sizes were limited and social distancing guidelines were followed.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about these cancellations and we will keep you updated when more information is available.