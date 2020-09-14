Relief funds available to Montgomery County farmers for losses caused by COVID-19

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Agricultural Society county has allocated $5 million in aid for agribusiness in the county. Farmers impacted by the pandemic can be awarded up to $100,000.

To be eligible for the agriculture CARES Act funds, an applicant must prove that the pandemic has had a negative impact on business. The agriculture business also must:

Be located in Montgomery County

Benefit individuals living in Montgomery County

Be able to provide financial records to support the grant request (including reconciling and reporting the use of federal funds, and tracking and reporting number of clients served and demographic information)

Submit documentation to the Office of CARES Act, including previous two years’ of IRS Schedule F forms (profit or loss from farming)

A formal announcement will be made Wednesday, September 16. Applications for the grant money can be picked up at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds Monday through Friday from 2-8 pm.