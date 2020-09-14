Relief funds available to Montgomery County farmers for losses caused by COVID-19

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Agricultural Society county has allocated $5 million in aid for agribusiness in the county. Farmers impacted by the pandemic can be awarded up to $100,000.
To be eligible for the agriculture CARES Act funds, an applicant must prove that the pandemic has had a negative impact on business. The agriculture business also must:
- Be located in Montgomery County
- Benefit individuals living in Montgomery County
- Be able to provide financial records to support the grant request (including reconciling and reporting the use of federal funds, and tracking and reporting number of clients served and demographic information)
- Submit documentation to the Office of CARES Act, including previous two years’ of IRS Schedule F forms (profit or loss from farming)
A formal announcement will be made Wednesday, September 16. Applications for the grant money can be picked up at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds Monday through Friday from 2-8 pm.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.