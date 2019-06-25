Relief agency distributes food in Harrison Twp.

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN)– On Tuesday, The Church of Christ Disaster Response Team set up a food and supplies distribution site on Wagner Ford Rd.

The sunshine made for perfect grilling weather as people, some of them tornado survivors, lined up for food between 11:00 am and 5:00 pm.

“I thank God for these people doing it, because what I’ve been through, I appreciate what they been doing for me,” said one tornado victim.

Storm survivors not only went home with a fresh meal, but also boxes of supplies.

The Church of Christ Team has been working since day one, helping people tarp their roofs, cut trees and they can even help with drywall.

The team says it’s worth it because they love seeing people get back on their feet.

“The people who have lost everything…they are still plugging away,” said Steve Liles, a Lead Coordinator with the Church of Christ Disaster Response Team. “They just tug at your heart strings. The hugs and the tears make it all worth it.”

As the relief effort shifts to more long-term aid, people are still struggling with money and sometimes knowing where the next meal is coming from can be tough.

“The last time we were here, I thought a good day would be 120 meals. Turns out we handed 220. We were very surprised by the (last) turnout,” said Liles.

