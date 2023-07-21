KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — A relay is scheduled in honor of a Fairborn student athlete killed during a vehicle crash.

On Friday, July 21, a relay will be held in honor of 17-year-old Lily Clingner, who died on December 16, 2022 in a crash at the intersection of Dayton-Xenia Road and Trebein Road in Greene County. The relay will be held at Kettering Fairmont Track, located at 3301 Shroyer Road.

Gates for the relay will open at 6 p.m. The relay is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

“The goal of the night is to remember Lily,” Fairborn City Schools said. “We also hope to celebrate our sport of cross country as we head into the upcoming season: the friendships, the sharing of joy and grief, and the reminder that our time together is a gift.”

Lily’s family is wanting to have a tree or plaque in remembrance of her in the park where the Fairborn Skyhawks train.

Cash and check donations will be accepted at the event, as well as online donations here. If you donate online, you are asked to reference the ‘Lily Grace Memorial Fund’ under the note section.

For more information, click here.