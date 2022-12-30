Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Reid Health is having to temporarily close one of their urgent care locations in Richmond, Ind. because of the recent winter storm that rolled through the Miami Valley.

In a release, Reid Health said that a broken water line, caused by the winter weather, has temporarily closed Reid Urgent Care at 1501 Chester Blvd. in Richmond, Ind. and directing people to 1200 Chester Blvd. in Richmond, starting Monday, Jan. 2.

Hours for the temporary location will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

The health organization says people that need urgent care services before Jan. 2 have a few options:

Call your Primary Care Provider (PCP)

Visit Reid Ready Care Clinic at Meijer

Visit Reid Urgent Care in Eaton, Ohio

Use the ReidHealthNOW virtual urgent care visit

If you are interested in the virtual urgent care option, it is available at a discounted rate of $29 by using the promo code RHN29 through the end of January 2023.

Those experiencing bone, muscle or joint injury should use the Reid Ortho Walk-in NOW service at Reid Health Comprehensive Bone & Joint Center in Richmond. Reid Health encourages people with minor symptoms to contact their PCP first.