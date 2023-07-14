DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A local health organization announced the company is facing a massive restructuring effort, resulting in the closure of multiple departments of service.

Reid Health says their company is facing a situation where they have to cut down on spending costs and streamline efficiencies. The change is a result of “an increasing gap between rising expenses and reduced reimbursement rates from insurance providers” like Medicare Advantage and Medicaid.

“The shortfall between increasing costs and the amount we receive is growing,” Reid Health President and CEO Craig Kinyon says. “The current model isn’t sustainable, and it’s forcing us to look for ways to reduce costs and be more efficient.”

Several departments at Reid Health will be closing:

Reid Employee Wellness

Sports Performance

Massage Therapy

The HealthWorks Fitness Center in Connersville, Ind. is scheduled for closure on Monday, July 31.

“These are the kinds of tough conversations families have around the kitchen table during hard times,” Kinyon said. “When your income is reduced while your expenses increase, changes must occur. That’s the situation we’re in today.”

Employees who lose their positions are being offered the opportunity to apply to other open jobs they qualify for.