DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Get ready to run! The Dayton Dragons annual 5K race is open for 2023 registration.

On Saturday, July 15, the 13th annual Dragons 5K will be held in person at Day Air Ballpark, the release said, and a virtual option will also be available for those who prefer.

Until May 31, participants only need to pay $25 to register. After June 1, the price will increase to $25 for those 18 and up.

All participants both in-person and virtual will receive a “swag bag” filled with a Dragons 5K T-shirt, Dragons 5K medal, Dragons hat, and four lawn tickets to a future Dragons game. If participants sign up for the race in the first 30 days, they will receive two bonus stadium seats for a game early this season.

The race includes prizes such as a specially engraved baseball bat for the top three male and female finishers and a Dragons Den e-gift card for the top three male and female finishers in each age group. There are also group prizes, with the grand prize of a luxury suite at a Dragons game in 2024.

The race begins at 8 a.m. on July 15, the release said.

To register online, click here.