DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Registration is open for Centerville’s annual citywide garage sale, and those who register online get several free perks.

Until April 7, Centerville residents can register online to join this massive yard sale. Residents who register before this date will be given one complimentary yard sign as well as advertising in a newspaper, on social media and on the city website.

Residents can pick up their yard signs at the Centerville Municipal Building during normal hours from April 10 until April 26.

In the two weeks following the sale, the city will offer a free bulk item pickup for waste collection customers.

To register your home for the citywide yard sale, click here.