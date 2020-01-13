Registration open to tryout to sing National Anthem at Dayton Dragons game

Breaking News
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Registration is open to sign-up to tryout to sing the National Anthem at a Dayton Dragons game in the 2020 season.

Tryouts are scheduled to take place on Sat., Feb. 22, 2020 from 11 am to 6 pm at the Mall at Fairfield Commons. Finalists will perform the National Anthem at the Dragons games throughout the season. A grand prize winner will be selected to perform the Star-Spangled Banner on Opening Day on April 9.

To learn more about the process to trying out for the National Anthem at the Dayton Dragons games, click here.

