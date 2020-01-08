Registration open for Tour de Donut

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Registration is open for Tour de Donut, a unique bicycle event that allows you to take well-deserved donut breaks!

For each donut the rider eats and keeps down during their ride, 5 minutes will be deducted from their ride time.

There are prizes available in several classes including a championship jersey for best adjusted “donut time.”

Click here for more information.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Interactive Radar