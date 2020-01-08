Registration open for Tour de Donut

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Registration is open for Tour de Donut, a unique bicycle event that allows you to take well-deserved donut breaks!

For each donut the rider eats and keeps down during their ride, 5 minutes will be deducted from their ride time.

There are prizes available in several classes including a championship jersey for best adjusted “donut time.”

Click here for more information.

