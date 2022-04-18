DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Registration is now open for the Downtown Adventure scavenger hunt in Dayton.

On May 21 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., friends, coworkers and families can adventure as teams across Dayton on a scavenger hunt.

The Downtown Adventure is the first signature event of AES Ohio Summer in the City.

“We’re excited for people to take on the Downtown Adventure and explore everything downtown has to offer,” said Sandra K. Gudorf, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership. “It’s a fun way for people to get up and moving while interacting with the community and finding new favorite places they may not have known about before.”

Each team will receive a sheet with more than 70 clues and a map for the event. Adventures will solve riddles, test their Dayton knowledge and complete challenges in the at-your-own pace competition.

Cash prizes will be given to teams with the most correct clues submitted by 5 p.m. First place will receive $300, second place will receive $200 and third place will receive $150. A $150 Downtown Dollars e-gift card will also be awarded to the team will the best costume. Costumes will be judged on creativity, fun and commitment to the theme of your choice. All participants will also be entered into a raffle to win Downtown Dollars or prizes donated by downtown businesses.

There is a $10 registration fee per team, however, teams will be reimbursed with one e-gift card for $10 in Downtown Dollars which will be given before the Downtown Adventure. Teams can consist of however many members and all participants will receive an AES Ohio Summer in the City swag bag.

Downtown Dollars can be redeemed at more than 80 businesses in the downtown area.

To register your team for the event, click here. Only one registration is required per team.

For more information on AES Ohio Summer in the City, click here. All questions about the Downtown Adventure should be directed to Lynn Roberson at roberson@downtowndayton.org or call (937) 224-1518 ext. 227.

To see a calendar of events happening downtown, visit downtowndayton.org.