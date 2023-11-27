DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Registration for the 28th annual Air Force Marathon is now open.

The event first took place at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in 1997 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the United States Air Force.

Next year’s race weekend is scheduled for Sep. 19 to 21 and will include the following events:

full marathon

half marathon

10K

5K

Tailwind Trot 1K kids’ run

Fly! Fight! Win! challenge – full marathon

Fly! Fight! Win! challenge – half marathon

3-person marathon relay

virtual races

The Health & Fitness Expo is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 19 and Friday, Sept. 20. Friday will also feature the Tailwind Trot 1K kids’ run, 5K and the gourmet pasta dinner.

On Saturday, Sept. 21, the 10K, half marathon, full marathon, marathon relay, award ceremonies, and finish line festival/after party are set to take place.

Event organizers will soon announce the 2024 featured aircraft.

Early bird pricing is available now through Dec. 4. After that, pricing goes up again Feb. 7.

Military Discount: Veterans, retired military, active duty, reservists, National Guard, and ROTC of all branches will be offered $10 off the full marathon, half marathon, relay and Fly! Fight! Win! challenge series, or $5 off the 10K or 5K for all in-person events.

For all pricing information and to register, visit the Air Force Marathon official website.