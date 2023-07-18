DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Featuring more than 50 speakers across 60 sessions, Launch Dayton’s Startup Week will be here before you know it.

From Sept. 12 to 15, Launch Dayton will be holding Startup Week, a free conference that aims to celebrate, inspire and empower the region’s startup founders and business owners. There will be more than 50 speakers and plenty of networking opportunities.

And if you can’t make it for the entire conference, Launch Dayton said you can drop in as your schedule allows, and feel free to bring your kids!

Registration for Startup Week is now live. Click here to reserve your ticket.