Registration for COVID-19 vaccine open to 70+ Friday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Registration for those 70 years old or more in Montgomery County is open Friday morning to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Those wishing to register for the event being held on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm at the Dayton Convention Center may visit www.phdmc.org or call 937-225-6217. Registrations for the week of January 25 filled up in less than an hour once those slots opened.

Public Health Dayton & Montgomery County said Friday it is working to ensure minorities have equal access to the vaccine by working with community groups. You can find more about that effort here.

