Registered nurse on the frontline finds safe place to live through Facebook group

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – A Facebook group is helping connect medical professionals with safe housing during the COVID-19 pandemic. RV’s for MD’s founder said so far they have matched 600 frontline medical professionals with strangers offering their RV’s as a safe shelter. Those medical workers are often fearful they may unknowingly contract COVID-19 and pass it to a loved one.

Cristina Long received her RV on Friday.

“It’s more than I ever could have asked for or ever could have hoped for,” she said.

Long is a registered nurse and traveling nurse currently working in Columbus. She said she interacts with positive or potentially positive patients. She was working in an operating room but said she asked to be moved to the frontlines.

“The COVID virus had become more widespread and we were needing more registered nurses on the floor to take care of the patients,” Long said.

It meant she had to move out of her father’s Springfield home. He’s high risk. Long said he had underlying heart conditions, wears a CPAP manchine at night and had his spleen removed impacting his immunity.

So she went to the RVs for MDs Facebook group where she quickly connected with Jodi Crosby in Englewood.

“You put your trailer up and somebody contacts you and your just helping another human being,” Crosby said.

Long said the match was a relief.

“I became a nurse to help people and I never thought I would be the one needing assistance from someone else,” said Long.

“She’s the one putting her life on the line to help the COVID patients so the small thing we could do is loan her our trailer,” Crosby said.

Crosby says she and her husband’s own plans for an RV trip were cancelled with the closure of state parks.

“It’s just something that we could do to help out during the COVID-19 pandemic. And just someone we could help be close to her family,” said Crosby.

She and her husband aren’t worried about a stranger being in their trailer.

Kenneth Crosby said, “We feel that we put it in God’s hands, things will be fine.”

Both happy to do their part.

“It showed me so much, faith in humanity I guess. I just really am grateful,” Long said.

Click here to view the group.