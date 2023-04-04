DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Teens are invited to search for eggs in the dark at this Fairborn event on Saturday, April 8.

On April 8, teens from 12 -18 years old will hunt for easter eggs in the dark at Central Park. From 8:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m., teens can grab flashlights and hunt for black Easter eggs that will be hidden throughout the park. Five golden eggs will also be hidden.

The black eggs will be counted and redeemed for prizes, and the golden eggs can be redeemed for even bigger prizes, the city said.

Registration for this event ends Wednesday, April 5. registration costs $5 for residents and $6 for non-residents.

To register online, click here.