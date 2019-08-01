Regional police unit tours WSU

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Coordinating with Wright State University police, members of a local law enforcement tactical unit spent Thursday becoming familiar with the Dayton campus.

The Regional Emergency Response Team is made up of police officers from the cities of Fairborn, Beavercreek, Huber Heights and Vandalia.

Capt. Scott Molnar of Beavercreek Police is the commander of RERT, and said before this, it had been a number of years since they toured the campus, but this gives them a good idea of what to expect in case an emergency situation ever occurs.

“The university police reached out to us, and we worked together because of our close proximity,” said Molnar. “If something should happen, there’s going to be officers coming from all around the area.”

Molnar said this will help during situations that they hope never happen, like an active shooter, but need to be prepared for just in case.

“There’s been some new members of the team over the past several years, so when we come in it’s not our first time being here,” said Molnar.

The team started the tour at the Nutter Center, then continued to the Student Union, Quad, and more, targeting places university police fear are the most vulnerable.

“We’re looking for areas that are hard to control, hard to contain if a suspect were to get into an area that provides them the opportunity to do a lot of harm or a lot of damage, we want to identify and combat those as efficiently as possible,” said Molnar.