Regional Dispatch Center receives upgrades to improve communication and response

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center gets some much needed upgrades to help dispatchers handle calls more efficiently and streamline workflow.

Dispatchers are the “first” first repsonders, and communication is crucial.

“The better communication we can have down here, the quicker we can get calls out,” says Captain Jay Wheeler with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Regional Dispatch Center.

A revamp of the layout and work stations will make it easier for dispatchers to take calls and communicate while also remaining socially distant.

“They have the ability to stand and work. They have a personal fan, personal heater, tasked lighting over their keyboards,” describes Capt. Wheeler. “Before there was 40 feet between one dispatcher and the last dispatcher. So now there’s 15 feet. So it’s a lot easier for them to communicate.”

To cover improvements, they received roughly $400,000 through the CARES Act.

Acrylic barriers will also provide a buffer and an extra layer of protection.

Staffing depends on the time of day. They can have anywhere from 11-17 dispatchers on duty and even more if a crisis requires it, and they can work anywhere from 12-16 hour days.

“If we don’t have the dispatchers here, the officers on the street, firefighters, EMS professionals, they can’t get help to the people that need it,” says Capt. Wheeler.

The Regional Dispatch Center is also currently hiring. For information on how to apply click here.