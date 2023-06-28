DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As we move further away from the COVID-19 pandemic, the infrastructure that mobilized around it is shutting down due to a lack of need.

The regional COVID-19 testing center located on West Tech Road in Springboro is closing its doors at the end of this week.

Dayton Children’s made the announcement, citing the end of the national emergency. Health officials say they’ve also seen a decline in the need for testing.

The center has been open since November 2020, performing more than 185 thousand tests for community members over those 32 months.