Regal Cinemas to reopen at The Mall at Fairfield Commons Friday

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Regal Cinemas announced that the theater at The Mall at Fairfield Commons will reopen Friday, May 7.

The theater said Guy Ritchie’s “Wrath of Man” will headline new movies including “Mortal Kombat” and “Godzilla vs. Kong” along with a full slate of additional titles.

Future releases opening in the coming weeks include “A Quiet Place Part II” and “F9.”

Regal said reopening plans include a wide range of health and safety measures that adhere to the CinemaSafe protocol and guidelines.

