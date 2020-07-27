Refresco bringing 50 new jobs to Carlisle plant by end-of-summer

CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Refresco North America, an independent bottling company, is hoping to add 50 new jobs to its bottling plant in Carlisle by the end of the summer.

The plant currently operates one bottling line and thanks to an investment they plan on buying another. In a press release plant management said they ultimately want to have three shifts and around 100 employees at their location.

“This investment means a lot to the Carlisle team,” said Jason Stafford, plant manager. “As committed stewards of this investment, we want to be valued members of the Carlisle community for many years to come.”