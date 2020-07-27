Refresco bringing 50 new jobs to Carlisle plant by end-of-summer

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Refresco North America, an independent bottling company, is hoping to add 50 new jobs to its bottling plant in Carlisle by the end of the summer.

The plant currently operates one bottling line and thanks to an investment they plan on buying another. In a press release plant management said they ultimately want to have three shifts and around 100 employees at their location.

“This investment means a lot to the Carlisle team,” said Jason Stafford, plant manager. “As committed stewards of this investment, we want to be valued members of the Carlisle community for many years to come.”

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS