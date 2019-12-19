Reds Caravan to stop in Dayton in January

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 2020 Cincinnati Reds Caravan will stop through Dayton on Saturday, Jan. 18, the team announced Wednesday.

The Caravan tour allows fans in several areas around the region outside of Cincinnati to interact with current and former players, top prospects, broadcasters, front office staff, and mascots. Each caravan stop will include a question-and-answer session and an autograph session.

Dayton will host a stop on the North Tour of the Reds Caravan on Saturday, Jan 18, at the National Museum of the Air Force. An exact time has not yet been announced. The North Tour will also include Columbus, Ohio on Thursday, Jan. 16, and Lima, Ohio on Friday, Jan. 17. The North Tour will also stop in Hamilton, Ohio on Jan. 18.

While it hasn’t been announced which Reds representatives will be on which tour, some people expected to be on the Reds Caravan include Aristides Aquino, Tucker Barnhart, Luis Castillo, Amir Garrett, Lucas Sims, Josh VanMeter, manager David Bell, and Hall of Fame broadcaster Marty Brennaman.

Top prospects Jonathan India, Michael Siani, Narciso Crook, and Jose Garcia are also expected to participate.

The full listed of attendees for each tour group and times of the stops will be announced in early January.

