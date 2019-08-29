Red light running crashes hit 10 year high

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The number of deadly crashes involving drivers who run red lights has hit a ten year high, making roadways more dangerous.

Experts say impatience and distraction are the biggest causes for red light crashes.

“We’ve become an impatient society. We want to get to where we want to get to in a hurry without delays,” states Patrick Brown, the Driving School Supervisor for Miami Valley AAA. “Eighty-five percent of people know it’s dangerous to go through a red light, but one in three do it.”

According to a new AAA study, in the last ten years, crashes at red lights have spiked. The number has jumped 30 percent in the last five years.

The most recent data reveals more than 900 people died in 2017 in these types of crashes. Every day across the U.S. at least two people are killed.

For red light crashes, Ohio’s rate is lower than the national average.

AAA says you can’t control other drivers, which is why you have to drive defensively.

“Take a moment to look left and right, see if people are slowing down,” says Brown. “If you’re approaching an intersection and the light changes, get off the gas.”

Experts say it’s a simple but common sense step that could save a life.

“It’s easy to combat, you just have to take the time and make an effort to do it,” says Brown.

