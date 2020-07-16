Red ‘Level 3’ alert continues for Montgomery County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – 19 Ohio counties are now at red ‘Level 3’ according to the state’s Public Health Advisory Map. Montgomery County remains in this group.

Butler and Hamilton counties are also still at Level 3, though they have dropped off the Level 4 watch list.

Continuing at Red Alert Level 3:



🔴Butler (Off Watch List)

🔴Hamilton (Off Watch List)

🔴Cuyahoga (Off Watch List)

🔴Clermont

🔴Montgomery

🔴Franklin

🔴Pickaway

🔴Fairfield

🔴Lorain

🔴Summit

🔴Wood — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 16, 2020

According to state data, Montgomery County has reported 680 cases during the past 14 days, meaning the area is still categorized as “high incidence” for COVID-19 as defined by the CDC.

Cases increased from an average of 48 cases on June 23 to 60 cases on July 12.

From June 23 to July 14, visits for COVID-19 to the emergency department increased from an average of 12 per day to 18. More people are also visiting their doctors and being diagnosed with COVID-19. From June 23 to July 12, outpatient visits more than doubled from an average of 32 visits per day to 76.

More than 77 percent of cases are not in congregate settings, indicating that transmission is occurring in the broader community.

Miami, Mercer, Clark, Preble, and Greene counties are at an orange Level 2 alert. Darke, Auglaize, Shelby, Logan, and Champaign are at a yellow Level 1.

With the addition of these new counties to the mask order, nearly 60% of Ohio will be required to wear masks in public.