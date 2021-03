TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – The American Red Cross will host a blood drive in Tipp City on Tuesday, March 16.

The organization said the drive will be at Zion Lutheran Church from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

March is Red Cross Month and everyone who donates will get a free t-shirt. The Red Cross said donors are especially needed during the pandemic.

To learn how to make an appointment and see a list of future drives happening in the Miami Valley, visit RedCrossBlood.org