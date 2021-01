DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton fire crews were called to the scene of an apartment fire on Bragg Place in Dayton late Friday afternoon.

Authorities told 2 NEWS that no one was home when the fire started around 4 p.m. No one was injured during the incident either and that the damage was kept to one unit.

The Red Cross will be helping the family affected by the fire. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.