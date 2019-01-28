Red Cross: Take extra safety precautions in dangerously low temperatures

Copyright by WDTN - All rights reserved USPS letter carrier Ernie Tickler delivers mail in Oakwood December 29th, 2017.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Frigid temperatures are expected across the Miami Valley this week. The American Red Cross is sharing tips to help keep you safe once the bitter cold sets in.

Many people resort to using space heaters and other sources to keep their homes warm, but most people do not realize that home heating is the second-leading cause of fires in the country.

To reduce the likelihood of heating-related fires, take the following precautions:

Keep children, pets, and things that can catch fire at least three feet away from space heaters and other heating equipment.

If you use a space heater, place it on a level, hard, and non-flammable surface. Refrain from putting them directly on rugs, carpets, or near bedding or drapes. Plug any power cords directly into wall outlets instead of using extension cords.

You should never leave a fire in a fireplace unattended and use a glass or metal fire screen to keep fire and embers in the fireplace.

Never use a cooking range or oven to heat your home, and turn off portable space heaters every time you leave the room or go to sleep.

If you will be outdoors, be sure to wear layers of clothing, a hat, mittens, and waterproof, insulated boots.

Take extra care when tackling strenuous tasks like shoveling snow in cold temperatures, and also be sure to check on your elderly or disabled neighbors to make sure they are staying safe as well.

If you have pets, bring them inside if possible. If they absolutely cannot come inside, make sure they have enough shelter to keep them warm and that they have access to unfrozen water.

