Red Cross shifting focus with post-tornado relief

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Starting Saturday, around noon, the American Red Cross will consolidate 2 tornado victim shelters and create a main shelter at Bethesda Temple on Salem Avenue.

This move comes as the Red Cross try's to move all their resources to one place to better serve the community. The end goal of staying in a Red Cross shelter is to get people into better, more consistent housing.

Marita Salkowski of the Cincinnati-Dayton Red Cross said, "We are now in the process of going into the next step. Into the recovery phase of trying to make sure the people in our shelters are able to move out into a more sustainable living situation. "

To be clear, the Red Cross is not pushing people out or closing up shop. Everyone is still getting relief as needed.

So far the Red Cross has distributed roughly 8,000 meals and 11,00 snacks since the tornado outbreak.

​​​​More than 1,069 overnight stays have been recorded at Red Cross shelters.

On Friday the Red Cross HQ in downtown Dayton was surprised with a $50,000 donation from Speedway.

The Red Cross is urging people that want to help to consider making monetary donations. By doing that, they can better ensure that storm victims can find better housing.

Donors can also specify where they want their money to go. If you want your money going to Brookville, just say so.

People can donate to the Red Cross by making a gift to Red Cross Disaster Relief at the website or 1-800-RED-CROSS.

