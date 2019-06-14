Red Cross relief cases surpass 1,000 across the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton chapter of American Red Cross has more than 1,000 active case work claims since the Memorial Day tornado outbreak.

In the weeks since the outbreak, casework requests through the Red Cross have spiked.

“People are staying at family members houses where they might not be able to stay over the weekend or things like that. We have to make sure our services are available to anyone 24/7 – 365,” said Cory Paul, executive director of the Dayton area Red Cross.

There are over 1,000 active relief cases in the Miami Valley. That isn’t just 1,000 people. The number includes families. But what does casework entail?

“You have an opportunity to work on a one-on-one basis with a caseworker who is trained in knowing what referrals and opportunities are available in the community,” said Paul.

The Red Cross is shifting focus to long-term relief efforts so they can help people find better housing situations. The best way way to help people find new places to live is by donating money to the Red Cross.

“What that is designed to do – is give our clients the dignity to make their own decisions on the road to recovery,” said Paul.

Residents impacted by the Memorial Day tornadoes can call 844-810-5844 to facilitate the process of meeting with a caseworker to discuss needs and eligibility for Red Cross assistance

Here are some caseworker locations:

Dayton Metro Library Downtown

215 East Third Street

June 15 10 am – 5 pm, June 16 1 pm – 4 pm

Family Assistance Center

1500 Shiloh Springs Road

June 15, 17 & 18 10 am – 6 pm (closed Sunday, June 16)

Beavercreek Senior Center

3868 Dayton-Xenia Road

June 17 – 18 9 am – 7 pm

