Red Cross offers online class to help you identify signs of opioid overdose

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The American Red Cross is joining the fight against the reemerging opioid epidemic.

The organization said it is now offering a virtual course to help people identify the signs of an opioid overdose such as decreased breathing and blue lips or fingertips.

The course also teaches how to help treat overdoses, which have spiked in the past year due to the pandemic.

“Whether it’s at home or out in the community, the chances that you run into somebody with this problem and a potential overdose are actually pretty high,” said Dr. Nathan Charlton, emergency medicine physician at University of Virginia.

According to the CDC, more than 81,000 people in the U.S. died of an overdose from May 2019 to May 2020.

For more information, visit www.redcross.org/take-a-class/opioidoverdose.