Red Cross honors 2 people for life-saving heroics

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The American Red Cross awarded its highest life-saving honor to two employees of Boundless, a facility for people with developmental disabilities.

Over the course of his 10-year career in the adult services industry, Brett Breeze has never had to use CPR. But when a man started choking, that training helped save his life.

Breeze says, “I’ve been fortunate. I’ve had the Red Cross training for the whole 10 years and this is the first time I’ve had to administer anything other than a band aid.”

Breeze and TJ James were in the right place at the right time last November when Kent Cruea started choking at lunch. James says, “He was having lunch, and all of a sudden we noticed that he was going like this and turning red and he wasn’t able to speak or talk or anything.”

Breeze says, “We just ran over to him and started to administer the back blows.”

James adds, “Both of us at the same time did the back blows on him.”

Breeze says, “The food came out and he was fine after that.”

At a ceremony Monday, both TJ and Brett were awarded the certificate of merit signed by the president, and a medal and pin.

Cory Paul is the Executive Director of the American Red Cross. He says, “It’s my belief everyone should know CPR and first aid because you never know what situation you’re going to be in at any given time. You could be the only person there that could provide that aid.”

Brett hadn’t needed to use CPR before, and TJ says she’s never had to save someone from choking, but the training kicked in exactly as intended. “It made me jump into action. It didn’t take a second. It just happened because I knew the training.”

Cory Paul with the American Red Cross says learning CPR is easy, some people even learn the skills online then take a skills test in person. Oftentimes it takes as little as 4 hours.

