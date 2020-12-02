Red Cross helping family displaced by fire in Harrison Township

Crews at the scene of a fire on Esmeralda Avenue. (WDTN/Chris Smith)

HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — Crews were sent to the scene of a fire on Esmeralda Avenue in Harrison Township Wednesday.

Authorities told 2 NEWS that when they arrived smoke was coming from the house. The family living there made it and Red Cross is helping them find some place to stay.

The Harrison Township Fire Department believe the fire started from several space heaters being used around the home. The official cause of the fire is still under investigation.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.