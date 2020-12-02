Red Cross helping family displaced by fire in Harrison Township

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Crews at the scene of a fire on Esmeralda Avenue. (WDTN/Chris Smith)

HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — Crews were sent to the scene of a fire on Esmeralda Avenue in Harrison Township Wednesday.

Authorities told 2 NEWS that when they arrived smoke was coming from the house. The family living there made it and Red Cross is helping them find some place to stay.

The Harrison Township Fire Department believe the fire started from several space heaters being used around the home. The official cause of the fire is still under investigation.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS