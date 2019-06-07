Local News

Red Cross establishes hotline for residents seeking assistance after tornadoes

By:

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 01:02 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 01:02 PM EDT

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - The American Red Cross has set up a hotline for residents to receive assistance following the Memorial Day tornado outbreak.

The hotline's purpose is to facilitate the process of meeting with a caseworker to discuss needs and eligibility for Red Cross assistance.

Caseworkers from the Red Cross help people create recovery plans, navigate paperwork, and locate help from other agencies.

Financial support may be provided if it is determined the resident needs extra help.

The number for the hotline is 844-810-5844.

There have been 485 Red Cross volunteers and staff providing help to residents in Montgomery, Greene, Miami, Darker and Mercer counties since the tornado outbreak happened on Memorial Day.

Red Cross shelters have provided 1,069 overnight stays, 8,000 meals, and 11,000 snacks.

People can donate to the Red Cross by making a gift to Red Cross Disaster Relief at the website or 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


2 News Tornado Recovery Help Center

header image
Dayton Area Tornado Victims: How to find help

Dayton Area Tornado Victims: How to find help

Tornado Recovery: How to donate to communities hit by storms

Tornado Recovery: How to donate to communities hit by storms

Tornado Recovery: How to volunteer to help
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tornado Recovery: How to volunteer to help

Disaster Recovery for Dayton Donate Button

More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local