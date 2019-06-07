Red Cross establishes hotline for residents seeking assistance after tornadoes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - The American Red Cross has set up a hotline for residents to receive assistance following the Memorial Day tornado outbreak.

The hotline's purpose is to facilitate the process of meeting with a caseworker to discuss needs and eligibility for Red Cross assistance.

Caseworkers from the Red Cross help people create recovery plans, navigate paperwork, and locate help from other agencies.

Financial support may be provided if it is determined the resident needs extra help.

The number for the hotline is 844-810-5844.

There have been 485 Red Cross volunteers and staff providing help to residents in Montgomery, Greene, Miami, Darker and Mercer counties since the tornado outbreak happened on Memorial Day.

Red Cross shelters have provided 1,069 overnight stays, 8,000 meals, and 11,000 snacks.

People can donate to the Red Cross by making a gift to Red Cross Disaster Relief at the website or 1-800-RED-CROSS.

