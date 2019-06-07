Red Cross establishes hotline for residents seeking assistance after tornadoes
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - The American Red Cross has set up a hotline for residents to receive assistance following the Memorial Day tornado outbreak.
The hotline's purpose is to facilitate the process of meeting with a caseworker to discuss needs and eligibility for Red Cross assistance.
Caseworkers from the Red Cross help people create recovery plans, navigate paperwork, and locate help from other agencies.
Financial support may be provided if it is determined the resident needs extra help.
The number for the hotline is 844-810-5844.
There have been 485 Red Cross volunteers and staff providing help to residents in Montgomery, Greene, Miami, Darker and Mercer counties since the tornado outbreak happened on Memorial Day.
Red Cross shelters have provided 1,069 overnight stays, 8,000 meals, and 11,000 snacks.
People can donate to the Red Cross by making a gift to Red Cross Disaster Relief at the website or 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
How to discuss tornado recovery needs with Red Cross
If affected, you can meet with a Red Cross caseworker at the downtown Dayton Metro Library at 215 East Third Street.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cancer detection dogs training in Alabama
A dog trainer in Alabama is working to raise money for research that teaches dogs to detect cancer.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Donations pour in, volunteers still needed for tornado recovery
Staff at Threads of the Miami Valley estimate they've had ten times as many donations following the Memorial Day tornado outbreak. Now, the Miamisburg non-profit is trying to keep up with the organization and distribution of the surplus.Read More »
-
Sheriff: Harrison Twp. crime estimates steady; looting reports low after tornado
Early estimates by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office showed no significant rise in crime in Harrison Twp., after the area was hit by an EF-4 tornado on May 27.Read More »
-
Red Cross establishes hotline for residents seeking assistance after tornadoes
The American Red Cross has set up a hotline for residents to receive assistance following the Memorial Day tornado outbreak.Read More »