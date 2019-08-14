Red Cross establishes call center for those affected by shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The American Red Cross announced Tuesday that it has established a call center for those affected by the Oregon District mass shooting.

Those who were affected by the shooting and need assistance can call 937-222-6711 to begin the assistance process. The number will be operational 9 am to 4:30 pm on weekdays.

Among the services that the Red Cross provides for tragedy victims are health professionals, spiritual care volunteers, caseworkers, and mental health professionals to help care for loved ones struggling to come to terms with the tragedy.

The Red Cross also says that caseworkers can also provide referrals for additional community support.

