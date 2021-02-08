Red Cross encouraging blood donations in honor of Black History Month

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The American Red Cross is calling on donors to give blood in honor of Black History Month.

The organizations said eligible donors can honor the legacies of African Americans such as Dr. Charles Drew and Dr. Jerome Holland.

Donors who give in February will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card thanks to a $1 million donation from Amazon.

The following are upcoming blood donation opportunities in February:

Feb. 16 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Fairfield Commons, 2727 Fairfield Commons

Feb. 21 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Xenia Church of Christ, 444 Country Club Drive

Feb. 24 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at American Legion Kettering-Post 598, 5700 Kentshire Drive

Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at American Red Cross – Springfield, 1830 North Limestone Street

Blood donation appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

For more information, visit www.RedCrossBlood.org/Together.