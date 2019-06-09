Red Cross continuing relief efforts in Dayton Video

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Michael Whitaker is an independent volunteer but two weeks after the Memorial Day tornado outbreak he says there is still a large need in the Dayton area.

"Mainly people are looking for hot food still. People don't have their appliances, so we're still trying to find and feed the people who don't have that," shared Whitaker.

"A lot of these people that I've met in the shelters. They're dazed, I mean they are still coming to grips with what happened to them," said Marita Salkowski, the Regional Communications Director for the Cincinnati and Greater Dayton chapter of the Red Cross.

Salkowski also says that the number of those who need shelter is dwindling down. Saturday the Red C Cross worked to consolidate three shelters down to one in an effort to maximize resources.

"When you're dealing with the emotional trauma of having lost everything, [recovery] becomes even more difficult. So what we do is we try to help them through that process [and] help them know all the different resources that are out there to help them," said Salkowski.



Saturday, the Red Cross also opened an opportunity for those in need to meet caseworkers in person at the Dayton Metro Library in the downtown area.

"The idea behind that is to have a central location that's on the public transportation line that's easy for the impacted residents to get to," explained Salkowski.

She also shares that their end goal is to help people move forward with a long-term recovery plan

To be referred to casework assistance, you can call 844-810-5844

The caseworkers will be available at the Dayton Metro Library (located at 215 East Third Street from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

