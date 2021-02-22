Red Cross calls for healthy blood donors following severe weather

Blood donor has blood drawn during drive at Community Blood Center in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Red Cross is calling for healthy blood donors following severe weather.

The organization said extreme winter weather across the U.S. forced the cancellation of hundreds of blood drives and caused 15,000 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected. In Ohio, 600 units have gone uncollected and at least 20 blood drives canceled.

The Red Cross has the following upcoming blood drives in the Miami Valley:

Kettering: Wednesday, Feb. 24 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., 5700 Kentshire Drive

Springfield: Thursday, Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1830 North Limestone Street

Dayton: Friday, March 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 555 East Alex Bell Road

Beavercreek: Wednesday, March 10 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., 2615 Temple Lane

Tipp City: Wednesday, March 10 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., 6759 S. Co Rd 25A

Troy: Thursday, March 11 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., 3060 South County Road 25A

Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask.

For more information, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS.