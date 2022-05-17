TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The residents of a home have been displaced after their home caught fire overnight in Trotwood.

Not long after midnight, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch received a call for a fire on the 4400 block of Shoreham Ct. Dispatch said that everyone made it out of the home without injury, but the home itself was damaged.

The American Red Cross was called to assist the residents after the roof of the home caved in. It is unknown how much more damage was done at this time, or how long the residents will be displaced.

No cause for the fire has been released at this time.